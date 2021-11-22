Trinamool MPs Picket Amit Shah's Office Over Tripura Crackdown

Trinamool has alleged that several BJP workers attacked its party workers

Over a dozen Trinamool MPs sat on a dharna outside Home Minister Amit Shah's office in the national capital today protesting the alleged police brutality against their party workers in the BJP-ruled Tripura.

The MPs in the delegation included Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy, Dola Sen, among others. Alleging repeated instances of violence, the party decided to take the matter to Delhi.

The MPs had sought and appointment with Amit Shah to raise the issue of violence in Tripura. No appointment was given.

On Sunday, Trinamool Youth Congress president Sayoni Ghosh was detained by Tripura Police for allegedly spreading ruckus during a public meeting of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

The party said she was attacked by BJP goons when she was taken to a police station in Agartala for questioning.

Ms Ghosh was accompanied by other party leaders including MP Sushmita Dev, Kunal Ghosh and Subal Bhowmik. The party said all of them were attacked inside the East Agartala women police station. Six supporters were injured in the violence, the party said.

"@BjpBiplab has become so UNABASHEDLY BRAZEN that now even SUPREME COURT ORDERS DOESN'T SEEM TO BOTHER HIM. He has repeatedly sent goons to attack our supporters & our female candidates instead of ensuring their safety! DEMOCRACY BEING MOCKED under @BJP4Tripura #NotMyINDIA," Trinamool National general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is also Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, had tweeted.

The BJP has been categorical in its denial of the allegations.

Ms Ghosh was later formally arrested, accused of attempt to murder and creating enmity between people.

There have been reports of a string of violent incidents in Tripura as the Trinamool Congress is trying to gain foothold in the state ahead of the 2023 assembly elections. The party is contesting the Tripura civic polls, due on November 25.