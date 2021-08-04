Trinamool MLA's Facebook Post To 'Look After' BJP Workers Sparks Row

The convoy of Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee allegedly came under attack in BJP-ruled Tripura.

A Trinamool Congress MLA today threatened to "look after" BJP leaders and workers in Dinhata area of West Bengal's Coochbehar district "in a proper manner", a day after the convoy of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee allegedly came under attack in BJP-ruled Tripura.

The BJP demanded penal action against Dinhata MLA Udayan Guha for issuing a threat in public against workers of an opposition party.

"After the Tripura incident, BJP workers and leaders in Dinhata will have to be looked after in a proper manner," Mr Guha's Facebook post in Bengali read.

The Trinamool leader later clarified, "In my Facebook post, I didn't speak about attacking anyone."

Criticising the Trinamool MLA, who is the son of late Left Front leader Kamal Guha, BJP's Natabari legislator Mihir Goswami said, "We demand that a case be lodged against Udayan Guha and action be taken against him. It seems that the stinging NHRC observations against him regarding post-poll violence and its perpetrators are justified."

Reacting to the demand, senior Trinamool leader and state Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay claimed that Udayan Guha was literally speaking about "taking care of BJP workers, to live peacefully with them and ensure not a single saffron party member in Dinhata is harmed in retaliatory action".

"Only a party like BJP can twist such a comment which by no stretch of imagination means taking the law into one's hands or teaching the BJP a lesson," the Trinamool leader told PTI.

He said that the BJP should explain why no action was taken against police officers who were on duty during the "brazen and audacious attack" on Abhishek Banerjee in Tripura.

"Action was taken against three police officers after the alleged attack on BJP national president J P Nadda in West Bengal in December last year," he added.