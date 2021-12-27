Trinamool MLA's Warning To Party Workers Ahead Of Bengal Municipal Polls

Trinamool MLA Partha Bhowmik on Sunday warned party workers against using strong-arm tactics

Trinamool Congress MLA Partha Bhowmik on Sunday warned party workers against using strong-arm tactics in the upcoming municipal polls in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, asserting that police will not treat them with kid gloves if unfair means were adopted.

Mr Bhowmik, at a party workers' meeting in West Bengal's Ichhapore, said they should not repeat "muscle-flexing exercise if that was pursued in any local body polls in the past".

"Police won't treat you with kid gloves if you do anything wrong just because you belong to our party," he said.

BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh, however, said Mr Bhowmik's statement was meant to play to the gallery.



