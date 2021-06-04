Trinamool Meet To Plan Counter To BJP's 'Vendetta Politics', Say Leaders

This is the first organisational meeting of Trinamool since its victory in the Bengal elections. File

The first organisational meeting of Trinamool Congress, since its landslide victory in the recently concluded assembly elections, is likely to take up strategies to counter "vendetta politics by BJPs central leadership".

A senior TMC leader told PTI today that in the meeting, slated to be held on Saturday, the party will focus on strategising on countering the "vindictive attitude of BJP-led centre" which he claimed was out to "needle the democratically elected" Mamata Banerjee government.

The meeting which is expected to be attended by all senior TMC leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Subrata Bakshi, Saugata Roy, Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Mahua Moitra and youth wing head Abhishek Banerjee as well as the party's campaign advisor Prashant Kishor.

The meet will also deliberate on the party's strategy for the upcoming bypolls, including the election to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in Kolkata, from where Ms Banerjee is expected to contest.

TMC leaders said the meeting will deliberate on how to politically take on what the party leadership believes to be an attempt to "needle it" by "targeting the state's bureaucracy, including former chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, "engineering" CBI raids on TMC leaders and "continued attempts to flag stray incidents of post-poll violence with a communal narrative".

A mass campaign to focus public attention towards "attempts to destabilise TMC's work" is likely to be discussed, said sources.

The meeting is also likely to deliberate on the development plank of the party which the state government is implementing including the newly announced Duare Tran (relief at your doorstep) to help people in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas.

The chief minister, youth wing head Abhisek Banerjee and senior leader Subrata Bakshi will guide how to implement these social welfare programmes, the sources said.