Trinamool Leader To Undergo Medical Test Before Probe Agency Questioning

The TMC leader was arrested by the probe agency ED in November last year.

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal was on Tuesday morning brought to Joka-ESI Hospital for medical check-up from Durgapur Correctional Home before he is handed over to the ED for questioning in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged cattle smuggling scam, an officer said.

Mr Mondal was brought from the Durgapur Correctional Home under tight security cover, provided by Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate to the hospital, in the extreme southern part of the city, he said.

"Mondal will undergo several medical tests to be conducted by doctors (at the ESI Hospital). After the tests are over, he will be handed over to the ED officials," a senior officer of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate said.

The Calcutta High Court on Saturday directed that "medical officers" in a central government hospital in Kolkata in the department of general medicine, cardiology and general surgery will examine Mondal and issue a medical certificate stating the condition of the health of the petitioner before he is handed over to the Enforcement Directorate.

It also directed that a medical officer will accompany Mondal to Delhi and the TMC leader will be examined medically by doctors immediately after his arrival in the national capital.

The Calcutta High Court directed that such medical papers be produced before the trial court in Delhi at the time of the production of Mondal before it.

The ED official said that they are likely to travel with Mondal to New Delhi on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning depending on the time when the medical tests at the ESI Hospital are over.

The TMC leader was arrested by the ED in November last year. He was taken into custody by the CBI in the cattle smuggling case in August 2022.

His lawyer moved the petition claiming that the order on the basis of which Mondal is sought to be shifted to Delhi is bad in law and cannot be issued by the special judge, CBI Court at Asansol.

