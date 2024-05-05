Trinamool Leader's Car Attacked During Poll Campaign, Party Blames BJP

The Trinamool Congress today alleged that BJP workers attacked one of their leaders during a campaign trail in Bengal. Trinamool's Mitali Bag alleged that her car was attacked by BJP workers, backed by MLA Sushanta Ghosh. The incident occurred amidst the ongoing fervor of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.

Visuals show that Mitali Bag and her entourage were subjected to a violent assault, leaving members of her staff injured. The severity of the attack was underscored by the destruction of the rear windshield and windows of their vehicle.

According to sources, the attackers surrounded Ms Bag's car with an intent to harm her. The Trinamool Congres denounced the incident, attributing it to what they perceive as BJP's desperation in the face of impending electoral defeat.

This incident comes amidst a backdrop of heightened political tensions as the state witnesses a fierce battle for parliamentary representation. With six Lok Sabha seats already contested in the initial phases on April 19 and 26, the stage is set for further electoral showdowns on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state while the BJP had to settle for just 2. The CPI(M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4. In the 2019 general elections, the TMC dropped to 22 seats while the BJP saw the lotus bloom in 18 seats. The Congress brought up the rear, winning just 2 seats.