On CCTV, Trinamool Leader Shot At Point-Blank Range Near Kolkata

A Trinamool Congress councillor was shot dead in Panihati municipality of West Bengal on Sunday, police said. The footage of the shooting was captured on CCTV, based on which police have identified and arrested the shooter.

Anupam Dutta, the TMC councillor of ward number eight of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district was shot dead, Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma, Barrackpore Police Commitionarate said. Panihati is

Police have arrested Shambhunath Pandit, an alleged contract killer, in the case. Pandit is being interrogated by police and more arrests are likely.

The footage of the incident shows Mr Dutta getting shot at by the accused from point-blank range.

The shooting occurred while Anupam Dutta was on North Station Road in Agarpara in the evening, police said.

The councillor sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in the area where doctors declared him brought dead.

In another incident, four-time Congress councillor Tapan Kandu was shot dead in Jhalda, Purulia.