Trinamool Congress Terrorising My Supporters: Arjun Singh

Arjun Singh, four-time legislator, crossed over to the BJP on March 14. (File photo)

West Bengal leader Arjun Singh, who joined the BJP recently, today accused his former party, the Trinamool Congress, of fomenting violence and terrorising his supporters, and claimed that despite his new avatar, workers of West Bengal's ruling party will vote for him from Barrackpore constituency.

"Since Saturday morning there has been disturbance in my Assembly constituency. False FIRs are being filed against my loyalists. People will file FIR against this FIR government on the day of the polling," Mr Singh sai.

"Even the Trinamool workers will vote for me," he said.

The four-time legislator from Bhatpapra constituency said if the Election Commission can ensure free and fair polls," then these (Trinamool) leaders cannot even save the security deposit of their candidate from Barrackpore (Dinesh Trivedi).

Mr Singh crossed over to the BJP on March 14, after Trinamool refused him the Barrackpore seat candidacy.

Taking pot shots at Chief Minister and Trianmool chief Mamata Banerjee, Mr Singh said: "If I (read Banerjee) have carried out so much development work, then what was the need for looting all booths during the Panchayat elections?

"Nobody was allowed to cast their vote during the Panchayat polls. We were under instruction then to intimidate voters. We were assured the police won't act."

Denying his allegations, the Trinamool countered that it was Mr Singh who was trying to terrorise Trinamool councillors.

"Majority of the councillors who owed allegiance to Arjun have said they are with Mamata Banerjee. They say Arjun is trying to terrorise them," said state Food and Supplies Minister and North 24 Parganas district Trinamool Congress chief Jyotipriyo Mullick.

