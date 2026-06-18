'Freeze', 'Don't Freeze': Trinamool, Ex-Treasurer Over Funds In HDFC Account

Trinamool Congress leader Aroop Biswas' letter to a Kolkata branch of the HDFC Bank - demanding a freeze on the besieged party's account - kicked up another row Thursday.

Biswas wrote as the Trinamool's treasurer and flagged the split in the party's parliamentary and legislative bodies. He demanded a halt to all financial transactions in its account. "...a matter of public knowledge that a substantial number of elected representatives of the party, including 20 of 28 MPs and 58 of 60 MLAs have either left or openly revolted..."

"In these circumstances, a serious dispute has arisen regarding the authority, control, and management of the affairs and assets of the party," Biswas declared. "I have a strong and bona fide apprehension that the aforesaid (i.e., the rebel leaders) signed cheques, if presently in circulation or custody of persons whose authority is under dispute, may be misused..."

"In order to safeguard the funds of the organisation... I request your good office to maintain status quo and refrain from permitting any debit transactions or changes in operational mandates in respect of the following account..."

Aroop Biswas, who the Trinamool has said was sacked as treasurer on June 1 (File)

The request seemed reasonable, except Trinamool sources quickly told NDTV Biswas - who lost the Tollygunj seat, a party stronghold, to the BJP - was removed June 5 and replaced by Subhashish Chakravarty.

A copy of the former's letter - accessed by NDTV - to the bank showed it was sent seven days later.

The Trinamool has been roiled by infighting since losing the April-May election to the BJP. Mamata Banerjee's party - undefeated for 15 years - was thumped, winning only 80 seats as the BJP crossed 200 in the 294-seat Assembly.

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Shortly after the loss a group of Trinamool MPs and MLAs began turning on the party, criticising Banerjee's leadership and the concentration of power in the hands of her nephew, party National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

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The rebel MPs - 20, over the two-third anti-defection threshold - have since merged with a formerly unknown Tripura-based party, the Nationalist Citizens Party of India, and written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ahead of aligning with the BJP.

Satabdi Roy, a four-time MP who has been with Banerjee since 2009, echoed that sentiment when told NDTV the ex-chief minister - fondly called 'didi' - had changed, and the scale of that change, she said, had forced her to support the BJP.

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A larger group - of the party's MLAs - have also set out their stall in revolt.