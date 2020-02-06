'Mix Of Fairy Tale, Mediocrity': Trinamool's Mahua Moitra On PM's Speech

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra earlier this week shredded CAA in parliament.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s nearly two-hour long speech in Lok Sabha this afternoon was a "mix of fairy tale and mediocrity".

"It was a mix of fairy tale and mediocrity. We had to sit through it for two hours so we did," the 44-year-old Trinamool leader, who has delivered several fiery speeches in parliament in the recent months, told news agency ANI.

Hitting at PM Modi, she further said: "Finally, the tide has turned. Now, when he talks of things like constitutional values, democracy, his words ring hollow not only within the house but outside the parliament too. People on the streets have woken up."

PM Modi addressed both the houses of parliament today and attacked opposition parties, including the Congress, over several issues such as countrywide protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Ms Moitra also questioned PM's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, which is under restrictions since August 5 last year when its special status was scrapped. "He talks about independence of Kashmiris... It's ironical that one of the senior-most leaders from J&K - Farooq Abdullah - is not in the house." Three former chief ministers of J&K - Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah - are under detention since August.

The Trinamool leader on PM Modi come after she shredded new citizenship law in a scorching speech in parliament on Monday. The TMC leader denounced the BJP over what she called its "betrayal of the citizens" who believed in the party's slogan of "Sabka saath sabka vikas (development for all)" and voted for it. "You betrayed them by questioning the citizenship of the very citizens who voted you to power," the MP said.

New citizenship law - which makes religion test for citizenship for the first time in India - will grant citizenship to persecuted minorities of three Muslim-majority nations- Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, government has said. Amid countrywide anti-CAA protests, critics say the law discriminates against Muslims.

Today, PM Modi accused the opposition of misleading people. Going back into history and quoting leaders like Lal Bahadur Shastri, BR Ambedkar and socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia on persecution of minorities, he asked: "Were these leaders communal?"