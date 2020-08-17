Trinamool Congress MLA, Who Had Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Dies

Trinamool MLA Samaresh Das, 76, had tested positive for coronavirus.

An MLA from West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital this morning. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her condolences over the death of Samaresh Das.

Samaresh Das, 76, was the MLA from Egra assembly constituency in East Midnapore district. He died at a hospital in East Midnapore.

Mr Das, a three-time MLA from Egra, had developed complications of heart and kidney, news agency PTI quoted unnamed party sources as saying.

In June, another Trinamool Congress MLA, Tamonash Ghosh, who too had tested positive for COVID-19, died in a hospital in West Bengal. Mr Ghosh was a three-time MLA from Falta assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

A Trinamool councillor, Subhash Bose, died of coronavirus earlier this month after a 12-day battle against COVID-19.

Bengal has logged over 1.16 lakh cases of coronavirus, including 2,428 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic. The state has reported 3,066 coronavirus cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Earlier this month, veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader in Bengal - Shyamal Chakraborty - died at a Kolkata hospital, days after he was hospitalised for coronavirus treatment.

India's coronavirus tally surged to 26.47 lakh cases this morning after nearly 58,000 new cases were reported since yesterday.