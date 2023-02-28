Hackers Target Trinamool's Twitter Handle, Change Profile Name, Image

No new tweet has been posted after the hacking.

The official Twitter account of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has been hacked and its profile name and picture changed.

The profile name has been changed to "Yuga Labs", which appears to be the name of a crypto company.

No new tweet has, however, been posted after the hacking. Trinamool has said that they have informed Twitter about the hacking and asked them to get it fixed.

This is similar to the 2020 case, in which the Twitter handles of several prominent persons in the US were targeted by hackers.

All India Trinamool Congress' Twitter account appears to be hacked. pic.twitter.com/wyE417xG0c — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Kanye West were among those who were targeted in the mass hack and tweets requesting donations in cryptocurrency were posted from their accounts.

Twitter had then said it was a "co-ordinated" attack targeting its employees "with access to internal systems and tools".