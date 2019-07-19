Trinamool Congress Delegation To Meet Sonbhadra Clashes Victims Tomorrow

Initial investigation has revealed that the tribals have occupied the land for decades.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) today said a team of its lawmakers will meet the victims of Sonbhadra clashes in Uttar Pradesh in which 10 people were killed and several injured.

The TMC's announcement came on the day when Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained and stopped on her way to meet the Sonbhadra victims. The Congress general secretary sat on the road and protested until she was taken away in a government car to a guest house.

The TMC delegation, comprising Derek O'Brien, Sunil Mondal, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Uma Saren will reach Varanasi airport at 9:15 am on Saturday. They will then drive to Ubbha village in Sonbhadra district, TMC sources said.

Ten people were killed and over 24 injured on Wednesday when a village chief, Yagya Dutt, and his associates, fired on a group of tribal farmers who had refused to give up 36 acres of land they had tilled for generations.

Twenty-nine people, including the Dutt and his brother, were arrested. Prohibitory orders are in force in the Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra district and a thorough checking of vehicles is on to monitor the movement of people. A committee under the additional chief secretary (Revenue) has also been constituted and will give its report within 10 days, the chief minister said.

