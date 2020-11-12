Trinamool Congress Worker Shot Dead In West Bengal: Police

Dharamveer Nuniya died on the spot after being shot by two men around 11 pm on Wednesday.

A Trinamool Congress activist was killed and two others injured when unidentified men opened fired on them in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Dharamveer Nuniya died on the spot after being shot by two men around 11 pm on Wednesday. Two of Mr Nuniya's companions sustained injuries in the attack. A search to arrest the attackers was underway, the officer said.

A local TMC leader ruled out any political angle in the incident, but insisted that the guilty should be punished.

BJP leadership, however, claimed that the incident was a fallout of a factional feud over sharing of spoils in the coal belt.