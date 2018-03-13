Trinamool Congress A Potential Ally Of BJP, Says CPI(M)

"It is the game-plan of the BJP to pass the Budget and Demands for Grants without discussion and it is being supported by its allies and some potential allies," CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim told reporters, when asked about the absence of a TMC representation in the memorandum.
The opposition parties, including the Left, Congress, RJD and NCP, submitted the memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday, expressing their strong opposition to the government, and demanded her intervention to protect the rights of lawmakers.
"The government is not even coming forward to settle the issue (the opposition's discontent) for a smooth functioning of the House. On the other hand, it is hell bent on passing the bill without a proper scrutiny.
"Therefore, we, the opposition party members, would like to express our strong protest and demand an immediate intervention from you to protect the rights of the Parliament members," the memorandum read.
This, the opposition alleged, showed the "arrogance" of the government.