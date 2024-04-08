Trinamool, BJP Workers Clash In Bengal, MP Dilip Ghosh Was Present

Dilip Ghosh was in Durgapur when the incident happened

Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers clashed during BJP MP Dilip Ghosh's visit to Durgapur today.

According to the police, the fight broke out when Dilip Ghosh, the BJP's candidate from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency, arrived to attend a programme in Durgapur's New Township area.

Shortly after the BJP leader arrived, a few people in the area started waving TMC flags and raised slogans against him.

This triggered an uproar with BJP workers objecting to the sloganeering by TMC supporters, the police said. The situation was brought under control by the cops deployed in the area.

Dilip Ghosh later spoke to news agency ANI about the protest and said, "Some people came here forcibly to create a ruckus."

The MP had earlier stirred controversy with his "indecent" remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP issued a notice seeking his clarification about his remarks on Ms Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India for the remarks.