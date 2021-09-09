Body Of Missing National Conference Leader Found In West Delhi Flat

The 67-year-old former MLA of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly had been missing since September 3.

A National Conference leader, Trilochan Singh Wazir, was found dead this morning in an apartment in Delhi.

Mr Wazir's body was found in a decomposed state in a third-floor flat in Moti Nagar in west Delhi, the police said.

The 67-year-old former MLA of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly had been missing since September 3.

The police investigated the flat after they were alerted to a foul stench by neighbours. They found the door bolted from outside and broke in.

A mobile phone lying next to the body helped the police identify him.

Mr Wazir had arrived in Delhi on September 1 and was supposed to catch a flight to Canada on September 3, but never made it to the airport.

His family had been trying to track him down since then.

The police say a forensic assessment will reveal how he died. The politician's mobile phone is being examined for details like his last phone call.

Two men who had rented the flat are under investigation.

It is not known yet why Mr Wazir happened to be in that apartment.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed shock at the death of his party colleague on Twitter.

"Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T.S. Wazir, ex member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T. S. Wazir, ex member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/n78Q0tIPYr — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 9, 2021

The police are investigating how Mr Wazir died.