Tributes Tonight For Gen Rawat, Others Who Died In Crash: Complete List Here

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the Palam Air Force base, where the C130-J Super Hercules transport aircraft carrying the bodies touched down.

Tributes Tonight For Gen Rawat, Others Who Died In Crash: Complete List Here

The bodies of Army personnel killed in the chopper crash at Delhi's Palam Air Force base

New Delhi:

The bodies of General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and the 11 who died in yesterday's chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri Hills have reached Delhi's Palam Air Force base. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the Palam Air Force base, where the C130-J Super Hercules transport aircraft carrying the bodies touched down.

Only three of the 13 killed in the horrific crash have been identified so far - General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and Brigadier LS Lidder.

The 10 others who have died in the crash are:

gjn0r284
8a5hpi5o
v45ivstk
10u40org
g03sr4us
g82e3nd
edoq5a8o
c31g45fk
t1bh0748
j39ut5nk

The bodies will be handed over to the families for the last rites.

The crash site in the Niligiri Hills is in a forested area, which made access to the wreckage a difficult proposition. Visuals showed the wreckage scattered on the hillside and rescuers at work, struggling through thick smoke and fire.

.