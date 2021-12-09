Tributes Tonight For Gen Rawat, Others Who Died In Crash: Complete List Here

The bodies of Army personnel killed in the chopper crash at Delhi's Palam Air Force base

The bodies of General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and the 11 who died in yesterday's chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri Hills have reached Delhi's Palam Air Force base. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the Palam Air Force base, where the C130-J Super Hercules transport aircraft carrying the bodies touched down.

Only three of the 13 killed in the horrific crash have been identified so far - General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and Brigadier LS Lidder.

The 10 others who have died in the crash are:

The bodies will be handed over to the families for the last rites.

The crash site in the Niligiri Hills is in a forested area, which made access to the wreckage a difficult proposition. Visuals showed the wreckage scattered on the hillside and rescuers at work, struggling through thick smoke and fire.