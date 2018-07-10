After 71 Years, Tribals Of Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon Get A Concrete Bridge

The 70-meter long bridge was constructed by the district administration in a month's time.

After 71 years of struggle, the residents of Naxal affected Churegaon village finally got a concrete bridge with the efforts of the Superintendents of Police and the Collector.

Initially a wooden structure was constructed for commuting, which now has been transformed into a concrete bridge.

"We had apprehensions of the bridge being destroyed, but now we have made it clear to the Naxals that if they try to hamper the development, they will have to face the consequences," police officer Abhishek Pallava said.

"The bridge has solved a lot of our problems. We used to have a tough time commuting when someone fell sick or in case of any other emergency," said a local, Mahendra Kumar.

Balram, another local, said, "We are very happy. Earlier we had to commute through unsafe means which highly affected the children."

Kondagaon collector Neelkanth Tekam said, "This bridge has made life easier not only for Kondagaon, but also for people of Narayanpur and Bastar."