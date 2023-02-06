Tribal Woman Looking For Job Gang-Raped By 3 Men In Madhya Pradesh

Two persons have been arrested. (Representational)

A 28-year-old tribal woman was gangraped allegedly by three persons in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

As per the woman's complaint, she was looking for a job and a man offered her one at a stone crushing unit in Bilaua area, Additional Superintendent of Police Jairaj Kuber said.

"She said this man and two of his associates took her to an isolated place on February 4 and raped her. They let her go after threatening her. She filed a complaint the next day after reaching home," he said.

Two persons have been arrested while efforts are on to arrest the third, he added.

