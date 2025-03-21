Tribal Students Body's "Roman Script" Demand Amid Tripura Language Row

Twipra Students' Federation (TSF) activists blocked the VIP road leading to the airport, Assembly, and High Court in Agartala today amid their indefinite statewide strike demanding the adoption of the Roman script for Kokborok - one of the official languages of the state. The protest coincided with the first day of Tripura's Budget Session, as the tribal students' organisation intensified its decades-old demand.

Hundreds of TSF and Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) activists gathered at key intersections, disrupting movement and raising slogans in support of their demand. The protest led to massive traffic congestion, with commuters facing delays as security personnel struggled to clear the blockade.

TSF in-charge and YTF General Secretary James Debbarma said that their demand for the Roman script for Kokborok had been ignored for over five decades despite repeated assurances from successive governments.

He accused the state government of failing to recognise the preference of a large section of the indigenous community, who find the Roman script more accessible than the Bengali script currently used in official records and education.

Citing the example of the formation of Bangladesh and the imposition of Urdu over the Bengali script, the TSF leader said that the state government has repeatedly failed to address the aspirations of indigenous communities.

"The Roman script is widely used among Kokborok speakers, and we will not back down until our demand is met," said the TSF leader at the protest site.

The blockade on the main road leading to the Assembly was seen as a direct challenge to the government on the first day of the Budget Session, as ministers and MLAs had to take a detour from the protest site in the Circuit House area.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies were deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incidents. Officials urged protesters to vacate the roads, warning of legal action if the disruptions continued.

The TSF has vowed to continue its indefinite strike until the government takes concrete steps toward implementing the Roman script for Kokborok.