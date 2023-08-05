Tremors In Delhi, Surrounding Areas As 5.8 Earthquake Hits Afghanistan

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, its neighbouring areas as a 5.8 earthquake struck Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Saturday.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

"Tremors have been felt in many areas of northern India, especially in some areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab," National Centre for Seismology Director JL Gautam told NDTV.

No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.