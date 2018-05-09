Tremors In Delhi, Jammu And Kashmir After 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan

Tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of north India, reported news agency ANI. Press Trust of India said the earthquake was felt in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh too. At many places, people rushed out of homes, offices and other work places in panic.
The earthquake was felt at about 4:15 pm today, a MeT Department official said.
"The intensity of the earthquake, which had its epicentre in Afghanistan-Kazakhstan border, measured 6.2 on the Richter Scale," he said.
No loss of life or property has been reported so far.
CommentsAccording to the United States Geological Survey or USGS, the earthquake struck near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, at a depth of 111.9 kilometres.
Many took to Twitter immediately after they felt the tremors.
Felt in #kashmir and #delhi hope all are safe! #earthquake- M. Farooq Wani (@MFarooqWani) May 9, 2018
Everyone safe? Earthquake in Chitral,Kalash Valleys and adjacent regions.#Earthquake- Ajab Mutimeer Kalash (@Ajabkalash) May 9, 2018