A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, the tremors of which were felt in parts of the northeast, including Manipur, Nagaland and southern Assam.

According to the National Centre For Seismology, the earthquake hit Myanmar at 3:52 am at a depth of 140 km. The epicentre of the quake was monitored at 23.09 degrees north latitude and 95.01 degrees east longitude.

Several areas of the northeast felt tremors from the quake. No casualties have been reported so far.