Tree Cutting Begins At Mumbai's Aarey Colony, Activists Protest

Environment activists on Friday staged a protest at Mumbai's forested area, Aarey Colony, after a viral video showed that trees were allegedly being cut illegally. The development comes on a day when the Bombay High Court refused to declare the area a forest amid a raging row over the proposed cutting of over 2,600 trees to create space for a metro car shed.

It is mandatory to upload the permission on a government-run website 15 days prior to cutting the trees.

After the video surfaced, Congress leader Jignesh Mevani tweeted an appeal to the people of Mumbai to resist the "illegal" action.

"Urgent request to Mumbaikars: Authorities have already started cutting trees in Aarey after the order passed by the BHC today. Citizens are reaching Aarey forest to stop this. I request Mumbaikars to reach and resist this move right now," he tweeted.

Urgent request to Mumbaikars:



Authorities have already started cutting trees in Aarey after the order passed by the BHC today. Citizens are reaching Aaarey forest to stop this. I request Mumbaikars to reach and resist this move right now. #SaveAareyForest#SaveAareypic.twitter.com/Ng5Yfv61gu — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) October 4, 2019

Actress Dia Mirza also tweeted over the move.

"Isn't this illegal? This is happening at Aarey right now. Why? How?" she wrote.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.