'Travelled By Auto Last Week,' Says Minister Alphons In Row On VVIPs

After a video went viral of him being rebuked by a woman doctor in Imphal whose flight was delayed because of special arrangements for VVIPs, union minister KJ Alphons told NDTV, "I am in principle against all types of culture...take away all my privileges, I have no problem with that, but there is a protocol for the Prime Minister and President of India" whose security cannot be compromised.Mr Alphons, who is Tourism Minister, appeared together on NDTV with Dr Nirala Singh, the passenger who pleaded with him to "do something" after her flight was pushed back for two hours on Monday. She was desperate to reach Patna for her brother's funeral. "I was not able to touch him, I could not get there in time," she said last night.Indigo Airlines has said in a statement that the airspace over Imphal was closed for two hours; airport officials said flights were affected because of President Ram Nath Kovind's arrival.Mr Alphons, filmed patiently hearing Dr Singh and trying to placate her, said that personally, he eschews any special treatment. On a recent trip to Kochi, he said, "I travelled in auto rickshaw for two days unknown...as an MLA, I drove my own car, lived in a room as big as a toilet. "The video of Dr Singh urging him to help her has triggered the latest national debate on India's infamous VVIP culture and the cost it exacts from the common man.