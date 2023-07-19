'Travel Just An Excuse': BJP On Nitish Kumar Skipping Opposition Presser

Sushil Modi claimed Nitish Kumar was upset after the Opposition's meeting in Bengaluru (File)

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Wednesday dismissed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's clarification on why he did not attend the press conference after the Opposition meet in Bengaluru and said that Rajgir was just an excuse.

Mr Modi's remarks came after Nitish Kumar on Wednesday dismissed speculations that he was 'upset' after the Opposition meeting and said that he was not present at the press conference because he wanted to return to Rajgir in Bihar.

"I am not angry about anything. I was not present at the press conference yesterday because I wanted to return to Rajgir," Nitish Kumar said.

Reacting to this, Sushil Modi said, "Rajgir is just an excuse... We know him for a long time. He was angry and this is why he did not attend the press conference."

At the briefing, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the next meeting will be held in Mumbai and the date will be announced soon.

Janata Dal-United chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' said that Nitish Kumar is one of the anchors of opposition unity and that the alliance's name 'INDIA' was unanimously decided.

Earlier, reports said that Nitish Kumar was not on board with calling the opposition front INDIA. But he later agreed, the reports said.

The two-day meeting of Opposition leaders concluded in Bengaluru on Tuesday. This was the second meeting of opposition parties, who have also decided to form an 11-member coordination committee in the Mumbai meeting.