Transgender Beaten To Death In Bengal On Suspicion Of Being Child Lifter: Police

Police asserted no incident of child kidnapping has taken place in the region, adding they were rumours.

A transgender was beaten to death on suspicion of being a child lifter in Nagrakata in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Monday.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

"We managed to rescue the victim but the person died on the way to the hospital. No incident of child kidnapping has taken place. These are simply rumours spread by people," said Debasish Chakraborty, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO).

Further investigation is underway.

