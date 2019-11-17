Truck Set On Fire By Terrorists In J&K's Tral On Saturday Night: Report

No casualties have been reported in the incident (Representational)

A truck was set on fire by terrorists late night on Saturday in Amirabad village of Jammu and Kashmir's Tral.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

After the scrapping of the provisions of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists have targeted several lorry drivers and trucks ferrying essentials and other goods.

Further details are awaited.

