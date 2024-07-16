Under-Fire Trainee IAS Officer Accuses Pune Collector Of Harassment

Puja Khedkar is a 2023-batch IAS officer (File).

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar has accused Pune Collector Suhas Divase of harassment, police sources told NDTV Tuesday evening

Ms Khedkar is being investigated by the government over allegations she lied about visual and mental disabilities to clear the Civil Services entrance examination, and then abused her post (she was appointed Assistant Collector, Pune) to secure a range of perks not available for junior officers.

Ms Khedkar, 23, was this afternoon recalled from her post in Maharashtra's Washim - she had been transferred there by Mr Divase after the allegations broke - and directed to return to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Uttarakhand.

Last week the government had set up a one-member panel to investigate the claims.

Earlier sources said Ms Khedkar called police to her home yesterday to share information on "certain matters". She spoke to three women cops from 11 pm to 1 am.

Last week the Collector's office released a preliminary report that contained screenshots of WhatsApp chats between Ms Khedkar and an unidentified individual Mr Divase's office.

In her messages Ms Khedkar had demanded details about her office and a government car, neither of which is available to on-probation employees.

This too, she was told, would be "discussed with collector sir on Monday".

On May 23 - 10 days before her posting began - an apparently impatient Ms Khedkar messaged, "Any update about accommodation, travel, cabin, etc?" There was no reply.

Four days later she sent an ultimatum of sorts.

"Pls get the designated cabin n vehicle done before I join on 3rd. Later there will be no time. If it is not possible let me know, I will talk to collector sir accordingly..."

A 2023-batch IAS officer, Ms Khedkar faces multiple allegations, including lying about her OBC status, and using a siren (a red beacon reserved for VIP government vehicles) and a 'Government of Maharashtra' for her private vehicle, a luxury Audi sedan.

There is also controversy growing over her claims of physical, mental, and visual disabilities.

It has emerged that Ms Khedkar, at the time of clearing joining formalities for the Civil Services, had skipped multiple calls for a medical test to confirm her infirmities.

And this week it emerged that after skipping the last call she approached a Pune hospital for a certificate for her locomotor disability. That request was rejected. However, a Pipri hospital obliged, diagnosing her with an "old ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) tear with left knee instability".

Ms Khedkar, whose parents are now roiled in cases too, had so far refused to comment on her situation, insisting that "government rules" forbade her from making a statement. On Monday, though, she did. She hit out at the "media trial" surrounding her actions.

