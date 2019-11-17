Train Services From Banihal To Srinagar In J&K To Resume From Tomorrow

Last week, train services were resumed in Jammu and Kashmir (Representational)

Train services will resume in the remaining sections from Banihal to Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday.

Firozpur Division will commence a limited passenger service of running three pair of trains between Banihal-Baramulla-Banihal on November 18.

After appropriate action and assurance by Government Railway Police (GRP) on safe operation of trains in Kashmir Valley, Firozpur division has commenced a limited passenger service of running two pair of trains between Srinagar-Baramulla-Srinagar and will commence a limited passenger service of running three pair of trains between Banihal-Baramulla-Banihal from Monday.

Last week, train services were resumed in Jammu and Kashmir after they were stopped after the scrapping of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

