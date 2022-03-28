Train Passengers Can Order Vrat Thaali During Navratri: IRCTC

Passengers can order the special Navratri food while booking their tickets, the IRCTC said

The Indian Railways will serve a special menu for people who are observing Navratri fast.

Train passengers during Chaitra Navratri, which will start on April 2, often do not get proper snacks and meals during train journeys as their diet is restricted during the nine-day fasting period.

The IRCTC has now said it will serve food, or vrat thaali, for people who are observing fast from April 2. With booking starting today, the IRCTC said people who are travelling in trains during this period can order special Navratri diet.

Passengers can order the special Navratri food while booking their tickets, the IRCTC said.

Those who have already booked their tickets can call IRCTC on 1323 and place an order.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, or IRCTC, is an arm of the Indian Railways to upgrade, professionalise and manage the catering and hospitality services at stations, on trains and other locations.