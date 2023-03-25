Train Line To Kashmir For 1st Time By Early 2024: Railway Minister

Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reviewed work on the Udhampur-Baramulla project

Kashmir valley will finally be connected with the rest of country through train service by the end of this year or early next year.

The Railway Ministry is also making a special Vande Bharat train compatible with the weather and cold conditions in the region.

"By December this year or January-February next year, the train will chug," Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said.

He is in Kashmir valley to review work on the Udhampur-Baramulla rail link project, which includes India's highest railway bridge along the Chenab river.

An engineering marvel, the Chenab rail bridge is 359 metres above the river bed, which is 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower.

The single arch railway bridge is already completed and trial run on this was carried out a few days ago.

The Railway Minister said they will make special Vande Bharat trains that can run in extreme cold and snowy conditions in Kashmir valley.

"For Jammu and Kashmir, a special design Vande Bharat train is being made. We have factored in temperature and snowfall here. The train is being manufactured accordingly. It will have heating systems and other facilities. By mid of next year this train will be here in Kashmir valley," Mr Vaishnaw said.

Inspected the 'first station of India' at Baramula.



Purchased local products at 'One Station One Product' stall. pic.twitter.com/yR7NsGKfXo — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 25, 2023

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special emphasis to connect Kashmir valley with a rail link and more budgetary allocation has been made to compete the project in time and provide the best possible travel and facilities to passengers.

The Railway Minister said India is laying 13-km railway track every day and promised to extend the railway link beyond Baramulla up to frontier Kupwara district in north Kashmir.