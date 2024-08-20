Train Hits Rod Near Station In Madhya Pradesh, Railway Cops Launch Probe

A train hit an iron rod near a railway station under Jabalpur division in Madhya Pradesh, prompting the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to launch a probe into the incident, an official said on Tuesday.

The authorities received information about the Nainpur-Jabalpur train (05706) hitting an iron rod near Kachhpura railway station (Jabalpur district) around 10 pm on August 18, Harshit Shrivastava, CPRO, West Central Railway told PTI.

He said the Jabalpur RPF registered a case and has started an investigation to find out if this was an act of sabotage or if someone had left his goods there.

The RPF is probing the incident in collaboration with the South East Central Railway Bilaspur division, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)