Man Stabs Girl, 17, To Death In Public After She Refuses To Talk To Him

A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a man in public in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city after she allegedly refused to speak to him, police said today.

While the accused is on the run, a video of the incident that occurred in the Omti locality on Monday evening has surfaced on social media.

"The girl, Tamanna, was stabbed to death by a man identified as Gufran (20) after she allegedly refused to speak to him," City Superintendent of Police (Omti) Rajesh Kumar Rathore told Press Trust of India.

The girl was taken to a government hospital, where she was declared dead, he said.

CCTV footage from the area was examined, and the accused's identity was established, he said, adding that the man was missing.

The official said a preliminary probe revealed that the girl was acquainted with the accused and had recently stopped talking to him.

A video of the incident shows passersby attempting to catch the accused as he runs away from the scene after the attack.



