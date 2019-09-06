Train Compartment Catches Fire At New Delhi Railway Station

The fire broke out at around 1.40 pm

A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express as it was departing the New Delhi Railway Station from platform number eight at around 1.40 pm this afternoon.

Twelve fire engines were dispatched to deal with the blaze, which led to the isolation of the carriage and the evacuation of people on board the train and nearby.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. According to news agency PTI, the fire has been extinguished.

With input from PTI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.