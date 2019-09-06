Train Compartment Catches Fire At New Delhi Railway Station

Twelve fire engines were dispatched to deal with the fire, which has reportedly been extinguished

All India | Edited by (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: September 06, 2019 14:54 IST
The fire broke out at around 1.40 pm


New Delhi: 

A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express as it was departing the New Delhi Railway Station from platform number eight at around 1.40 pm this afternoon.

Twelve fire engines were dispatched to deal with the blaze, which led to the isolation of the carriage and the evacuation of people on board the train and nearby.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. According to news agency PTI, the fire has been extinguished.

With input from PTI



