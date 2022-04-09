Traffic Nightmare On Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway Due To Crane Breakdown

The Delhi-Gurgaon traffic jam was caused after a crane caught fire on the highway near Mahipalpur.

Chaos reigned at the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway on Saturday as a crane breakdown threw the traffic out of gear for hours.

Vehicles were reported standing still in the jam that began in the afternoon, and was yet to ease till late in the evening.

"Today due to breakdown of a heavy duty crane on NH48 in Delhi just before Airport Terminal 3 Exit, there was a major traffic congestion on NH 48 (Gurugram to Delhi side) since afternoon," read an official communication from Gurgaon Police.

Gurgaon Traffic Police diverted traffic at multiple places - including at Panchgaon, where traffic was diverted to KMP. Rest of the traffic was diverted to MG Road, and elsewhere.

The police through a statement said it has intimated commuters to avoid the stretch through social media and offered other routes they can take.

The jam was caused after a hydra crane caught fire on the highway near Mahipalpur.

No one was injured in the incident, they said, adding, that they are trying to remove the crane which has blocked two lanes of the four-lane highway.

The removal of crane off the road was proving difficult because of its burnt tyres, they said, which are being replaced with new ones.

More than 15 mechanics are repairing the crane, as the traffic situation remains heavy, the Delhi police said in its statement.

"At present traffic is heavy but we hope it will be normalised by 10.20pm," Gurugram DCP-Traffic Ravinder Singh Tomar told PTI.

Several commuters wrote about their problems on Twitter to inform the authorities about the situation on the ground.

"Can't believe the traffic in Delhi today ... Do they not know it's Saturday? It's absolutely insane how this city can be productive if it takes over 2 hours from Gurgaon to GK," wrote one of them.

Another commuter wrote on his wall, "From Delhi-Gurgaon border (Rajokri border) till Mahipalpur flyover there is never ending traffic jam daily for over about 2-3 months. along with traffic jam, people get free unlimited dust and pollution." "Health, time, money ... Loss of everything. Can anybody solve this?"