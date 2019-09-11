Road Fines Will Save Lives: Nitin Gadkari, Day After Gujarat's Cut

"There is a rush of people trying to avoid violating the law," said Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today appealed to states against softening a new law that calls for steep fines for traffic violations, a day after his own party's government in Gujarat slashed the penalties. "This isn't a revenue income scheme, are you not worried about deaths of 1,50,000 people," the Road Transport minister said, without naming any state.

Nitin Gadkari said all states should learn from Tamil Nadu, where road accidents were down by 28 per cent. "Some 2-3 lakhs are losing their limbs in these accidents. This is bad for the country. My appeal is that these fines are not for revenue but to save lives," he said.

"There is a lot of change. There is a rush of people trying to avoid violating the law. This system will help save lives," added Mr Gadkari, admitting that all state governments had the right to decide on the fines.

BJP-ruled Gujarat on Tuesday announced a dramatic reduction in the fines - Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,000 in some cases.

The heavy fines in the range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 95,000 have been the talk of the country since the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, cleared in parliament in July, came into force.

Till now, the stringent new law has been opposed by states not ruled by the BJP.

Gujarat is now the exception. While the new law called for Rs 1,000 for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, Gujarat has cut it to half the fine. And while the central law says a pillion rider should be fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said the rule will not be enforced in his state.

"The fine amount for different violations proposed under the Central law is the upper limit. Penalty collection is not our objective. We want people to be safe. The Gujarat government will enforce the law strictly wherever it is needed. We will be lenient wherever needed," the Chief Minister said.

Mr Gadkari said while states were free to reduce the fines, these had been increased after a long period of 30 years. All stakeholders had been consulted before the new rules were put in place, he said.

