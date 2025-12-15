Tractor With Illegally Mined Sand Rams Madhya Pradesh Official's Vehicle

The reign of terror unleashed by the sand mafia in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district surfaced once again on Monday, exposing the extent to which illegal miners have grown fearless of the law.

A tractor-trolley loaded with illegally mined sand deliberately rammed the official vehicle of Lahar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vijay Yadav during a late-night crackdown. The impact was powerful enough to severely damage the vehicle, but the SDM narrowly escaped without serious injuries.

According to official sources, SDM Vijay Yadav had received specific intelligence about illegal sand transportation in the area. He set out in his official vehicle to intercept the offenders. Near the Mihona bypass, he spotted two tractor-trolleys ferrying sand without mandatory royalty permits.

When the SDM attempted to stop the vehicles, both drivers accelerated and tried to flee. Refusing to let them escape, the SDM gave chase. What followed was a display of criminal audacity. One of the tractor drivers deliberately swerved and rammed his vehicle into the SDM's car, clearly attempting to run it off the road.

The collision was violent. The front portion of the SDM's vehicle was badly damaged, sending shockwaves through the area. In a stroke of sheer luck, Vijay Yadav escaped unharmed. The tractor driver, however, abandoned the vehicle and fled.

Following the incident, police rushed to the spot and seized both tractor-trolleys involved in the illegal transport. The vehicles were impounded at the police station. A case has been registered under sections related to illegal sand mining, endangering the life of a public servant, and damaging a government vehicle. Police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the driver.

The attack has revived memories of another incident from January 30, 2025, when then Bhind Collector Sanjeev Srivastava was targeted by the sand mafia. During a late-night inspection of the Katra sand mine, the Collector seized an illegally operating tractor-trolley. Soon after, mafia elements gathered at the site, surrounded the Collector, and attempted to attack him. The situation was brought under control after security personnel fired warning shots, forcing the attackers to retreat.

The growing lawlessness in the Gwalior-Chambal region also recalls one of the most horrific chapters in the fight against the sand mafia. On March 8, 2012, as the nation celebrated Holi, IPS officer Narendra Kumar was on duty along the Agra-Mumbai National Highway (NH-3). When he tried to stop a tractor-trolley carrying illegally mined stones, the driver accelerated and ran him over. The officer later died due to his injuries.