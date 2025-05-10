"Totally False": Centre Debunks Claims Of Pak Destroying Indian Air Bases

The Centre on Saturday debunked reports of Pakistan destroying India's air bases, including the air defence system S-400, calling it "totally false". Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, while co-leading a special briefing, said that Pakistan attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign.

India Pakistan Attack Live Updates

"In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets. Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Surat and Sirsa. India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan," Wing Commander Singh said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who jointly addressed the media, also showed time-stamped images of undamaged Indian air bases, proving the spread of Pakistani propaganda.

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | Debunking claims of Pakistani propaganda, India shows time-stamped images of Indian air bases undamaged. pic.twitter.com/kioq065NbY — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

Mr Misri also pointed out the claims made about larger sections of Indian critical infrastructure, power systems, and cyber systems being attacked by Pakistan. "They are completely false," he said.

The Foreign Secretary urged people not to be misled by the "tissue of lies" that Pakistan is peddling.

Amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, a huge flood of disinformation has emerged from Pakistani media and government-linked social media handles. They have systematically twisted facts, misled their audiences, and shielded terror actors behind a facade of patriotic propaganda.

The Indian government's official fact-checking agency has been debunking the Pakistani media claims on social media constantly.

Earlier this week, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check division flagged a fabricated advisory falsely attributed to the Centre. Some other fake claims shared by high-profile accounts affiliated with Pakistan's military media wing and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) included that the Pakistan Air Force had targeted Srinagar Airbase and destroyed an Indian Army Brigade Headquarters. However, these accounts failed to present credible evidence, visual proof, or satellite imagery to support the assertions.