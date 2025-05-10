'India Committed To No Escalation, If Pak Reciprocates, Otherwise...': Government

The claims that Pakistan has hit various military facilities in India are completely false, the government said in a briefing this morning.

Pakistan's drone and missile attacks last night marked a huge escalation and provocation, the government said, adding while India does not want escalation, it will respond in full force if Pakistan decides to go down this path.

"The Indian armed forces are committed to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh told reporters in Delhi.

"In a deplorable cowardly act, targeting of civilian infrastructure took place where Pakistan attacked medicare centre and school premises at Indian air bases," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said at the briefing.

She said the Pakistan Army is moving its troops towards forward areas, signalling possible offensive intentions.

While all hostile actions have been effectively countered with proportionate responses, India has reiterated its commitment to de-escalation, conditional on reciprocal restraint from Pakistan, she said.

Earlier today, Byker YIHA III Kamikaze drones launched by Pakistan were recovered in Punjab's Amritsar, defence officials told news agency PTI.

Fragments and debris of unidentified projectiles were also recovered by residents in Rajasthan's Barmer today.