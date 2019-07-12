Top Sikh Body Invites Imran Khan For Guru Nanak Birth Anniversary Celebration

Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee sends invite to Imran Khan.

On Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary, top Sikh body in India has invited Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take part in the grand nagar kirtan (religious procession) scheduled to begin from Nanka Sahib in Pakistan on July 25.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Governor VP Singh Badnore have also been invited to attend the nagar kirtan in Pakistan, said Gobind Singh Longowal, the President of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

"On July 25, after a holy ceremony, the 100-day nagar kirtan will start from Nankana Sahib, the place where Guru Nanak was born," the Committee president was quoted as saying be news agency ANI.

He said that as many as 550 devotees, including prominent religious leaders, will go to Pakistan for the holy ceremony.

"On the arrival of the nagar kirtan at Attari-Wagah border, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal are scheduled to welcome the devotees, for which a formal invitation has also been sent to them," said the Committee president.

Gobind Singh Longowal said that Sikhs who live outside the country have also been invited to be a part of the event.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, an Indian Organisation, is responsible for the management of gurdwaras.

