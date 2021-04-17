Top Seer Ends Kumbh Mela After PM's Request To Keep It 'Symbolic'

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed that Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar "should only be symbolic" amid an unprecedented increase in daily coronavirus cases across the country, Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara - one of the top seers in the country - has announced an early end to the month-long mega festival.

"Our first priority is the protection of the people of India (against Covid). In view of the coronavirus pandemic, we have performed the visarjan of all Gods. This is the end of Kumbh for Juna Akhara," he tweeted in Hindi.

The seer, in a video message, appealed to other seers to heed the Prime Minister's advice and only take symbolic part in the remaining two shahi snan or royal baths.

Thousands of people attended Kumbh Mela that began on April 1 at a time the country has been logging over a lakh coronavirus cases consistently, triggering concerns that the religious congregation could make the Covid situation worse.

Earlier this week, a top seer died because of COVID-19 and many others tested positive for the virus after attending the festival, scheduled to end on April 30.

This morning, PM Modi spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri over the phone and made the appeal.



"I appealed that two ''shahi snan" (royal baths) have taken place and Kumbh (participation) should now be kept symbolic. This will give a boost to the fight against this crisis," PM Modi had tweeted in Hindi.

Responding to PM Modi's tweet, Swami Avdheshanand had replied: "We respect PM Modi's appeal. Saving lives is sacred. I request people to not gather for the ritual bath in large numbers and follow all Covid protocols."