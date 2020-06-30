In Unlock1, Negligence In People's Behaviour Increased: PM's Top Quotes

PM Modi's address comes two weeks after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid a continuous surge in the number of coronavirus cases. The centre, on Monday, had issued guidelines for Unlock2 which will be enforced from tomorrow till July 31.

India has reported over 5.66 lakh coronavirus cases so far with at least 16,893 deaths.

Here are the top quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Nation: