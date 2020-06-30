In Unlock1, Negligence In People's Behaviour Increased: PM's Top Quotes

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid a continuous surge in the number of coronavirus cases. The centre, on Monday, had issued guidelines for Unlock2 which will be enforced from tomorrow till July 31.
India has reported over 5.66 lakh coronavirus cases so far with at least 16,893 deaths.
Here are the top quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Nation:
- After fighting the coronavirus pandemic for months, are now entering Unlock2 and the season when cases of cold, cough, fever and flu rise. I request all my countrymen to take care of themselves
- India is in a more stable condition as compared to other countries. Timely lockdowns and other decisions have helped saved millions of lives
- During Unlock1, I have seen a casual approach in personal and social behaviour of people. At first, we were very cautious about wearing a mask, maintaining a distance of 2 yards, washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds. Now governments, local body institutions and citizens will have to show the same vigilance again
- In the last few months, farmers have got Rs 18,000 crore directly in their bank accounts. We have launched the PM Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Yojana for the migrant workers too. 80 crore people have also got 5 kg rations and 1 kg of Dal per month free of cost. This was done in a country whose population is more than 2 times the size of the US population, more than 20 times the size of the entire UK ppulation and more than twice the population of the entire European Union
- Keeping in mind all the festivals that are coming up in the next few months, the scheme to provide 80 crore people with 5 kg ration and 1 kg dal every month free of cost will now be extended till Diwali and Chhatt Puja, which is till the end of November
- The government plans to spend 90,000 crores on expansion of PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana till November
- The credit for the way India is being able to handle this crisis goes to 2 categories of people - the farmers, our food providers and the taxpayers. Your taxes are the reason that the poor and migrants are getting food on their plate today. You are the reason India is not going hungry. On behalf of the entire nation, I would like to thank all the farmers and the taxpayers
- Once again, I request you all to wear your masks and gamchas, maintain social distancing, wash hands regularly and apply sanitisers when necessary, and most importantly, follow strict hygiene