In PNB Scam, Top Bank Official To Be Named In First Chargesheet PNB Scam: Besides Nirav Modi, at least three senior officials, who were earlier questioned by the CBI, will feature in the charge-sheet

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT PNB Scam: Nirav Modi, who left India in January, is believed to be in New York. Mumbai: As the CBI is filing its first charge-sheet today in the Rs 13,400 crore Punjab National Bank



Usha Ananthasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO of the Allahabad Bank, who held the same position at Punjab National Bank earlier, is also being named as an accused along with other officials, according to the chargesheet.



According to the CBI, senior PNB officials had not complied with circulars issues by the Reserve Bank of India on the SWIFT control system, a platform for encashing letters of undertaking (LoU). The agency says they have questioned these officials and found a case to file a chargesheet against them.



The CBI says they have shown how money raised through Letters of Undertaking issued fraudulently were routed through offshore firms which the agency believes are shell companies used to send the money back to India.



According to CBI sources, Nirav Modi's wife Ami Modi, his brother Nishal Modi and other family members are likely to be named in the supplementary charge-sheets later this week, which will name both Modi and Choksi as "wanted accused".



As the jeweller duo continue to evade arrest,



PNB, India's



While the CBI probed the fraud, said to be the biggest in Indian banking history, the PNB also conducted a parallel internal investigation and suspended at least 21 officials.



Nirav Modi, who left India in the first week of January and is believed to be in New York, has been trying to seek



Whereas Choksi wrote to the CBI in March saying it was



As the CBI is filing its first charge-sheet today in the Rs 13,400 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud involving celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi and his diamond merchant uncle Mehul Choksi, top bank officials are likely to be named in it. The charge-sheet is being filed in a Mumbai court just before the 90-day period to file charges against those arrested ends. Following this, the accused will not be able seek bail.Usha Ananthasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO of the Allahabad Bank, who held the same position at Punjab National Bank earlier, is also being named as an accused along with other officials, according to the chargesheet.According to the CBI, senior PNB officials had not complied with circulars issues by the Reserve Bank of India on the SWIFT control system, a platform for encashing letters of undertaking (LoU). The agency says they have questioned these officials and found a case to file a chargesheet against them.The CBI says they have shown how money raised through Letters of Undertaking issued fraudulently were routed through offshore firms which the agency believes are shell companies used to send the money back to India.According to CBI sources, Nirav Modi's wife Ami Modi, his brother Nishal Modi and other family members are likely to be named in the supplementary charge-sheets later this week, which will name both Modi and Choksi as "wanted accused".As the jeweller duo continue to evade arrest, non-bailable warrants were issued against them. They both left the country before the fraud was uncovered and have since denied all allegations against them. The police have so far arrested at least 19 people, including PNB's current and former employees.PNB, India's second-largest state-run bank , disclosed in February that it has been swindled off Rs 12,000 crore through the fraud guarantees for Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.While the CBI probed the fraud, said to be the biggest in Indian banking history, the PNB also conducted a parallel internal investigation and suspended at least 21 officials. Nirav Modi, who left India in the first week of January and is believed to be in New York, has been trying to seek political asylum in the UK . He is reportedly still travelling on his Indian passport that was cancelled by the government in February.Whereas Choksi wrote to the CBI in March saying it was "impossible" for him to return to the country as his passport had been suspended. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter