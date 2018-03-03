Non-Bailable Warrants Issued Against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud

The court, set up under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, issued the non-bailable warrants on applications filed by the Enforcement Directorate, one of the agencies probing the bank fraud cases registered last month.
The ED had earlier issued summonses to Mr Modi and Mr Choksi, both key accused in the scam cases, asking them to appear before the central agency.
However, the two diamond traders, who are said to have left the country before criminal cases were registered, had failed to appear before the ED. The agency then moved the court for issuance of non-bailable warrants against them.
On February 27, the ED had moved the court seeking a non-bailable warrant against Mr Modi.
Comments
"We issued three summonses to (Mehul) Choksi. He neither responded to those summonses nor appeared before the agency," special ED prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar had told the special court presided over by Judge MS Azmi on March 1.
For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.