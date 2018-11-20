Top Court Upset Over 'Leak' Of Alok Verma's Reply To Vigilance Panel, Defers Hearing: Live Updates

CBI director Alok Verma and CBI No. 2 Rakesh Asthana have been sent on forced leave

The Supreme Court today deferred the hearing on whether exiled CBI director Alok Verma will be reinstated or investigated further. The hearing has been deferred to November 29. In the last hearing on Friday, the top court said he had not been given a clean chit in a vigilance report on corruption allegations against him.

The report is "complimentary on some charges, not-so-complimentary on some charges and very uncomplimentary on some charges," the court had told the CBI boss, asking him to respond to the report in a sealed cover by Monday.

Mr Verma gave his response on Monday, on a day a CBI officer came out with allegations against the agency's number 2 Rakesh Asthana - who had accused the CBI director of taking bribe - the Law Secretary, National Security adviser Ajit Doval and a minister of state.

