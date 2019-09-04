Top Court To Look Into Attack On Muslim Petitioner's Son In Ayodhya

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the court will look into the matter. (File)

The Supreme Court said today that it would look into the claim that the son of one of the original litigants in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri masjid land dispute, has been attacked in Ayodhya.

The moment a 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, assembled to commence hearing on 19th day in the politically sensitive case, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan brought to its notice that Iqbal Ansari had been attacked by a shooter at Ayodhya.

"Whether this requires an investigation or not, I do not know. Sometimes, a simple observation from the bench is enough," Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Muslims parties including Sunni Wakf Board, told the bench.

"We will look into this," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

The senior lawyer said that though the shooter has been arrested, the fact of the matter is that Iqbal Ansari is under threat even though he is being provided police protection.

