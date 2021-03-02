Top Court Seeks Medical Board Report On Rape Survivor's Pregnancy Termination

The bench issued notices to the Centre and Haryana seeking their responses on the plea.

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the medical board of civil hospital Karnal in Haryana to examine a 14-year-old rape survivor, who has moved the top court seeking permission to terminate her 26-week pregnancy, and submit its report on the feasibility of termination of foetus.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde was hearing a petition filed by the minor girl who has said that she was pregnant after being raped by one of her relatives.

The bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, issued notices to the Centre and state of Haryana seeking their responses on the plea, filed through advocate VK Biju, by March 5.

"Medical board - district civil hospital, Karnal may examine the girl and submit its report about the feasibility of her request for termination of pregnancy," the bench said in its order.

Section 3 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act 1971 prohibits termination of pregnancy after 20 weeks.

