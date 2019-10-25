Top Court Reserves Judgement On Pleas Over Disqualified Karnataka MLAs

The court is hearing petitions filed by 17 MLAs challenging former speaker's decision.

The Supreme Court today reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous HD Kumaraswamy government.

The rebel Congress-JD (S) MLAs were disqualified by the then Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

Mr Kumaraswamy had resigned after losing a trust vote, which paved the way for the BJP-led government in the state under BS Yediyurappa.

